Hillsborough County deputies investigating Bloomingdale shooting that left man dead: HCSO
BLOOMINGDALE, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday evening in the Bloomingdale area.
What we know:
According to HCSO, dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 7 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 700 block of Caliente Drive.
When deputies arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, HCSO said.
Deputies say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The sheriff’s office has not released additional details about what led up to the shooting or whether any suspects are in custody.
What's next:
HCSO said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.