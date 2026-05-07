Hillsborough County deputies investigating Bloomingdale shooting that left man dead: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting reported Thursday evening in the Bloomingdale area near the 700 block of Caliente Drive. Deputies found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body who was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Investigators have not released details on a cause or suspects, and the case remains active and ongoing.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday evening in the Bloomingdale area.

What we know:

According to HCSO, dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 7 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 700 block of Caliente Drive.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, HCSO said.

Deputies say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not released additional details about what led up to the shooting or whether any suspects are in custody.

What's next:

HCSO said the investigation remains active and ongoing.