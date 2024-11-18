Hillsborough County extends State of Emergency through Nov. 25

Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise has extended the Local State of Emergency until Nov. 25 in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

The original emergency order began on Sept. 23 as Hurricane Helene approached Florida.

The emergency declaration allows county leaders to take certain actions to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.

Residents can go to the Hillsborough County website for storm-related updates. They can also call (833) HC STORM or (833) 427-8676, to reach the storm information helpline.

