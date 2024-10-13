Hillsborough County extends State of Emergency and closes shelters

Press play to watch FOX 13 live:

Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise has extended the Local State of Emergency after Hurricane Milton. The county also announced the closure of the remaining three hurricane-related shelters.

Hurricane Milton landed on Florida’s western coast last week, bringing unprecedented rain and winds to the Tampa Bay region. While Hillsborough County evaded fears of high storm surge levels, the county suffered mass power outages and flooding as upwards of 12 feet of rainwater and record-high winds hit the region.

The extended State of Emergency is in effect until Oct. 20, and Hillsborough County residents can visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe for more storm-related updates. Residents without digital access can call (833) HC STORM or (833) 427-8676, the County's storm information and helpline.

