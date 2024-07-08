Hillsborough County inmate’s death under investigation

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Falkenburg Road Jail.

Deputies say detention staff found the 79-year-old inmate unresponsive shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

READ: Lakeland man's trip to Taco Bell lands him in jail

Deputies and medical staff tried life-saving measures, but the inmate was pronounced dead after being brought to Brandon Regional Hospital by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

According to HCSO, preliminary reports show that the inmate had been recently diagnosed with congestive heart failure, among other issues, and was awaiting transfer to the Florida State Hospital.

The inmate has not yet been publicly identified.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter