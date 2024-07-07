Lakeland man's trip to Taco Bell lands him in jail

Polk County deputies say 34-year-old Marcus Jenkins of Lakeland was found asleep in the driver's seat of his car at the Taco Bell drive-thru on Highway 92 in Lakeland.

Deputies say the car was running, shifted in to drive, and his foot was on the brake. They also say he smelled of alcohol.

In addition to DUI charges, deputies say they found cannabis and a significant amount of fentanyl in his car. According to Florida law, Jenkins could face a minimum of 25 years in prison and a half a million dollar fine for having more than 28 grams of fentanyl in his possession.

This was Jenkins' 18th arrest in Polk County in 17 years. Previous arrests included battery, burglary and drug charges.