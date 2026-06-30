Hillsborough County man accused of attacking store owner during $50K jewelry robbery at University Square Mall

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The Brief A 28-year-old man was arrested following a University Square Mall robbery that left a jewelry store owner injured, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. HCSO says Mahlique Booth smashed a glass display case and stole roughly $50,000 worth of jewelry before fleeing across the bay. The HCSO Aviation Unit tracked the suspect's vehicle into St. Petersburg, where deputies took him into custody.



A 28-year-old man was arrested after Hillsborough County deputies say he posed as a customer before attacking a jewelry store owner during a robbery at University Square Mall, where he stole approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise.

Tampa mall robbery

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said detectives arrested Mahlique Booth on Friday, following a robbery investigation and pursuit into St. Petersburg.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to HCSO, Booth entered a jewelry store at Tampa's University Square Mall and acted like a customer before trying to steal a necklace.

Investigators said the store owner confronted Booth, leading to a fight.

During the altercation, Booth allegedly assaulted the store owner, shattered a jewelry display case and took approximately $50,000 worth of jewelry.

St. Pete suspect pursuit

Dig deeper:

Investigators said the HCSO Aviation Unit was able to track Booth’s vehicle after the robbery.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle was followed into St. Pete, where deputies arrested Booth.

What's next:

Booth is facing charges of robbery and criminal mischief, according to HCSO.