Hillsborough County man accused of attacking store owner during $50K jewelry robbery at University Square Mall
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 28-year-old man was arrested after Hillsborough County deputies say he posed as a customer before attacking a jewelry store owner during a robbery at University Square Mall, where he stole approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise.
Tampa mall robbery
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said detectives arrested Mahlique Booth on Friday, following a robbery investigation and pursuit into St. Petersburg.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
According to HCSO, Booth entered a jewelry store at Tampa's University Square Mall and acted like a customer before trying to steal a necklace.
Investigators said the store owner confronted Booth, leading to a fight.
During the altercation, Booth allegedly assaulted the store owner, shattered a jewelry display case and took approximately $50,000 worth of jewelry.
St. Pete suspect pursuit
Dig deeper:
Investigators said the HCSO Aviation Unit was able to track Booth’s vehicle after the robbery.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The vehicle was followed into St. Pete, where deputies arrested Booth.
What's next:
Booth is facing charges of robbery and criminal mischief, according to HCSO.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.