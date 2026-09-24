Hillsborough County seniors hit the dance floor for prom revival

The Brief Hillsborough County Aging Services brought back its annual Senior Prom for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. 450 seniors from 21 local centers gathered at The Regent in Riverview to celebrate National Senior Center Month. Attendees competed for Prom King and Queen while dressed as royalty from around the globe and in past centuries.



Hundreds of seniors in Hillsborough County traded spring tradition for September celebration as they dressed up, hit the dance floor and reconnected with long-lost friends.

Long-awaited return to dance floor

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The Hillsborough County Aging Services program hosted its signature Senior Prom at The Regent in Riverview, marking a major milestone for the community.

While the prom was once a cherished annual tradition, this year's gathering was the first time the county was able to put on the event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The response was overwhelming, with 450 seniors representing 21 local dining and activity centers packing the venue to celebrate.

"I heard them talk about seeing people that they've not seen all year," said Mary Jo McKay, the Hillsborough County Aging Services manager, said. "We have individuals that come from all over the county. I've heard them talking about dancing. You name it; they're just excited."

Royalty from all over the world

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This year’s celebration featured a global twist with the theme "Royalty From All Over the World." Each participating center sent two dressed-up members to represent a different country as part of the royal prom court.

More than 12 contestants aged 60 and over competed for the titles of Hillsborough County Aging Services Prom King and Queen. Couples stepped out in traditional formal attire that honored various countries and historical eras, ranging from Egyptian pharaohs to British royalty.

For many attendees, the event offered a second chance at a classic rite of passage.

"It's like a second prom in your life. If you didn't get to go to your first one, at least you can enjoy it," Morgan Milagros of the Plant City Aging Center said. "It's giving us a little bit of youth, and we're coming back to life, and we're being nominated, or we're participating. I think that's what's the best of everything and get you going."

For more information on Hillsborough County Aging Services, click here.