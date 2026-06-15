Hillsborough County teen creates AI-powered cane for visually impaired

The Brief A Hillsborough County high school student is earning national recognition after inventing an AI-powered smart cane to assist people who are visually impaired. The CareCane uses built-in sensors and cameras to detect nearby obstacles and stream descriptive audio to the user through Bluetooth technology. The teen inventor has registered a startup company, filed for a pending patent and is seeking FDA approval to bring the cost-effective device to market.



A Hillsborough County student is gaining national attention after inventing an AI-powered cane designed to assist people who are visually impaired.

Ishanvi Sabniveesu, a rising junior at Steinbrenner High School, took second place with her device, called the CareCane, at the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals earlier this month.

Hillsborough student innovation

What we know:

The high-tech cane is not Sabniveesu's first invention.

The student has worn glasses since she was 2 years old, which inspired her to consider the everyday challenges faced by people with severe visual impairments.

Ishanvi Sabniveesu tests out a prototype of CareCane.

"So, it's always been difficult for me to do simple things without my glasses, and that just led me to think how difficult life must be for someone who's visually impaired," Sabniveesu said.

Before building the device, Sabniveesu researched existing market products and visited schools for visually impaired students to gather firsthand feedback.

While she initially considered built-in technology for glasses, she realized that stability was a primary need for users.

"I was originally thinking of what if I just had this technology in glasses, so that it looks more natural to just be wearing glasses, but I noticed how most visually impaired or blind people need stability," Sabniveesu said.

CareCane technology features

How it Works:

The CareCane features a built-in sensor and camera that detect obstacles and describe surroundings through Bluetooth technology.

The cane emits a warning beep if a user gets close to a person or an object.

If the sensor beeps for more than five seconds, the camera automatically activates to identify the surroundings and describes them through connected Bluetooth speakers or headphones.

A button on the handle also allows the user to turn on the camera manually.

Buttons can control the camera manually.

Unlike other smart canes, the device includes a fall feature that triggers emergency calls and sends alerts to preset contacts through a mobile app.

Sabniveesu engineered the system to function completely with or without internet access.

"The reason I did that is because I wanted CareCane to be accessible for people in underdeveloped countries or simply anywhere where they have basic internet access or no internet access," Sabniveesu said.

National convention recognition

The backstory:

Sabniveesu initially debuted her invention at the Hillsborough County STEM Fair.

Her success there led to an invitation to a state convention.

Earlier this month, the invention earned second place on a national stage at the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals.

Device patent pending

What's next:

Sabniveesu is continuing to develop the cane and plans to add new features, including voice commands.

She has registered a startup company called CareCane LLC, has a patent pending on the device, and is working toward FDA approval.

Sabniveesu takes second in Hillsborough County STEM fair competition.

"When I first started Care Canes, the goal was to make it cost-effective, especially compared to the other assistive devices and smart canes, which were over $1,000," Sabniveesu said.

The student hopes to expand her technology to other medical equipment to help more people dealing with physical limitations.

"Hopefully, in the future, I might have other inventions, because with CareCane, I'm trying to implement that same technology into hospital beds or wheelchairs to not only help those who are visually impaired, but anyone with mobility issues as well," Sabniveesu said.

Future market availability

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed an official release date or a final retail price for the CareCane, as the device is still navigating the startup development phase, patent approval and FDA clearance.