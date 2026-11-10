Hillsborough fugitive captured in locked camper after rollover wreck in Dixie County: DCSO

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The Brief Hillsborough County fugitive Frederick Anthony Milito III faces new charges after a rollover crash, assault and camper standoff in Dixie County on Sunday. State prison canine teams and sheriff's deputies tracked Milito to a camper after he allegedly hit a woman and threatened two people. Deputies also arrested Katie Watson after accusing her of attempting to hide prescription pills to protect the Hillsborough fugitive from extra charges.



A wanted Hillsborough County fugitive faces new felony charges after flipping a vehicle into power lines, hitting a woman, threatening two people with trimming shears and hiding inside a locked camper on Sunday, according to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.

Dixie County rollover crash

What we know:

Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Sunday to a single-vehicle rollover wreck in the Jena area. While units were driving to the crash, dispatchers warned deputies that the driver had allegedly struck a woman in the face.

Emergency crews arrived to find the overturned vehicle resting on its side and tangled in downed power lines, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators reported the driver, identified as Frederick Anthony Milito III, ran from the wreckage before deputies arrived.

Hillsborough County warrants

The backstory:

A records check confirmed Milito was actively wanted on extraditable warrants from Hillsborough and Marion counties. Deputies also discovered Milito is a convicted felon who was possibly carrying a firearm.

Investigators learned Milito struck a female victim in the face and threatened two people with a pair of trimming shears. The sheriff's office quickly requested search assistance from the Florida Department of Corrections Cross City and Taylor CI canine teams.

Dixie County camper standoff

Dig deeper:

Canine teams and deputies tracked Milito to a locked camper located a short distance from the crash scene. Deputies said Milito initially refused commands to exit the camper, but eventually surrendered to law enforcement.

During the investigation, deputies also arrested Katie Watson. Authorities charged Watson with felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence after she allegedly tried to hide Xanax pills to protect Milito from facing more charges.

Courtesy: Dixie County Sheriff's Office

Outstanding warrants and charges

What's next:

Authorities booked Milito on his outstanding warrants, including a Hillsborough County felony warrant for violation of probation on charges of uttering a forged instrument and grand theft automobile, as well as a writ of bodily attachment for child support. The Florida Highway Patrol also cited Milito for hit-and-run and a driver's license violation tied to the crash.

Deputies referred several additional charges against Milito to the State Attorney’s Office: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery by touch or strike, possession of a controlled substance and resisting an officer without violence. The sheriff's office credited the Florida Highway Patrol and state prison canine teams for helping resolve the search safely.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the two individuals threatened with the shears or provided an update on the condition of the woman who was struck. Officials have also not confirmed whether deputies recovered a firearm inside the camper or at the crash scene.