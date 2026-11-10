Hillsborough fugitive captured in locked camper after rollover wreck in Dixie County: DCSO
JENA, Fla. - A wanted Hillsborough County fugitive faces new felony charges after flipping a vehicle into power lines, hitting a woman, threatening two people with trimming shears and hiding inside a locked camper on Sunday, according to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.
Dixie County rollover crash
What we know:
Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Sunday to a single-vehicle rollover wreck in the Jena area. While units were driving to the crash, dispatchers warned deputies that the driver had allegedly struck a woman in the face.
Emergency crews arrived to find the overturned vehicle resting on its side and tangled in downed power lines, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators reported the driver, identified as Frederick Anthony Milito III, ran from the wreckage before deputies arrived.
Hillsborough County warrants
The backstory:
A records check confirmed Milito was actively wanted on extraditable warrants from Hillsborough and Marion counties. Deputies also discovered Milito is a convicted felon who was possibly carrying a firearm.
Investigators learned Milito struck a female victim in the face and threatened two people with a pair of trimming shears. The sheriff's office quickly requested search assistance from the Florida Department of Corrections Cross City and Taylor CI canine teams.
Dixie County camper standoff
Dig deeper:
Canine teams and deputies tracked Milito to a locked camper located a short distance from the crash scene. Deputies said Milito initially refused commands to exit the camper, but eventually surrendered to law enforcement.
During the investigation, deputies also arrested Katie Watson. Authorities charged Watson with felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence after she allegedly tried to hide Xanax pills to protect Milito from facing more charges.
Courtesy: Dixie County Sheriff's Office
Outstanding warrants and charges
What's next:
Authorities booked Milito on his outstanding warrants, including a Hillsborough County felony warrant for violation of probation on charges of uttering a forged instrument and grand theft automobile, as well as a writ of bodily attachment for child support. The Florida Highway Patrol also cited Milito for hit-and-run and a driver's license violation tied to the crash.
Deputies referred several additional charges against Milito to the State Attorney’s Office: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery by touch or strike, possession of a controlled substance and resisting an officer without violence. The sheriff's office credited the Florida Highway Patrol and state prison canine teams for helping resolve the search safely.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the names of the two individuals threatened with the shears or provided an update on the condition of the woman who was struck. Officials have also not confirmed whether deputies recovered a firearm inside the camper or at the crash scene.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, which detailed the investigation, warrants and arrests in an official report, as well as incident records from the Florida Highway Patrol.