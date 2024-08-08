Hillsborough River’s rising waters to close portion of Morris Bridge Road

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County plans to close a portion of Morris Bridge Road on Thursday morning as water levels on the Hillsborough River rise.

The road will be closed between High Meadow Avenue and Corey Lakes Boulevard and will remain closed until the water recedes.

Residents who use that stretch of road are asked to plan for an alternate route.

Detours around the closure have been posted, and message boards are in the area urging caution when water is in the roadway.

