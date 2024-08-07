State Senator Joe Gruters calls for investigation, financial help following Sarasota County flooding

Neighborhoods that have never flooded in Sarasota County saw large amounts of water in some areas after Hurricane Debby. And, many of the homeowners didn't have flood insurance.

State Senator Joe Gruters took a tour of some of the flooding in the Sarasota County neighborhood of Laurel Meadows from the back of a resident's Humvee.

"This is unlike any storm I’ve ever been through," said Gruters.

"You’ve just got to feel for the families that were impacted. Lives are literally ruined," he said.

Gruters, who grew up in Sarasota County, wanted answers as to why neighborhoods from Bahia Vista to Laurel Meadows and other sections of the county flooded.

"I’d like the state to have an investigation to determine what happened here," he said. "Why are some of these neighborhoods getting flooded like this, where a couple of days after the storm, it’s still halfway up the house, halfway in the houses."

Homeowners like Jeffrey Schermerhorn didn’t have flood insurance.

"We are almost 30 feet above sea level. It was never required or suggested," he said.

A home in Laurel Meadows was supposed to be his family’s dream home, which quickly took on water starting Sunday night.

"I called the county almost every hour on the hour, saying it’s getting higher. Is there a drain pump? Is there something not working and everything fell on deaf ears?" he said.

Pictured: State Senator Joe Gruters touring Sarasota County flooding.

Schermerhorn can only wonder if new developments going up impacted his.

"Seeing all these housing developments going up, and they’re built up higher there should be a building moratorium on any building, until all properties that have been up for a while can handle such an event," he said.

A mile down the road off South Leewynn Drive, part of the neighborhood remained underwater. Robert Gondek, 71, worked to clean up what he could, but carpet, drywall and floorboards will need to be ripped up. Part of the ceiling even caved in too.

"We don’t have flood insurance, unfortunately. It will come out of our pockets," he said.

His wife has owned the home for 45 years and never experienced this.

"Just clean up one room at a time. Keep going. Gives me something to do now. There’s retirement for you. Oh well," said Gondek.

Gruters will be requesting immediate financial assistance through state grants and more to try and prevent families' economic devastation.

"Look at the neighborhood behind me. If you ask them to take on an extra 250,000 loan, devastating for the families, we need financial assistance. This is when the state will hopefully come through and be a helping hand to these communities," he said.

Gruters said some type of answer is needed to make sure this never happens again.

"There’s going to be a lot of clean up and a lot of work to be done," he said.

