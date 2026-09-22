Hillsborough schools hold town halls ahead of half-penny sales tax vote

The Brief Hillsborough County voters will decide in November whether to renew the school district’s half-penny sales tax for another 10 years. The district says the tax has funded more than $1.3 billion in school improvements since voters approved it in 2018. District officials estimate a renewal would generate between $121 million and $131 million each year.



Hillsborough County Public Schools is asking voters to renew the Half-Penny Promise sales tax for another 10 years.

Hillsborough sales tax renewal

What we know:

The tax was first approved in 2018 after the district identified more than $1 billion in deferred maintenance. At the time, the school district was considering taking out an emergency loan to help it address an ongoing air conditioning crisis inside classrooms. Aging HVAC systems were frequently breaking down, leaving thousands of students in uncomfortably hot conditions.

The district says the half-penny sales tax has since helped generate more than $1.3 billion and fund over 754 school improvement projects.

Projects have included:

Air-conditioning replacements

Roof repairs and renovations

School security upgrades

Playground improvements

Athletic facility renovations

Other building repairs and infrastructure work

The district says more than $716 million of the spending has been awarded to local businesses.

The sales tax can only be used for school construction, building improvements and maintenance. It cannot be used for classroom operating expenses, salaries or other general costs.

If renewed, the tax is expected to generate between $121 million and $131 million each year over the next decade.

District officials say they have identified more than 1,700 additional projects that need to be addressed in the coming years.

The program is monitored by an independent Citizen Oversight Committee made up of community leaders. Committee members review spending and participate in public meetings about accountability and transparency.

Unresolved spending details

What we don't know:

The district has not provided a detailed public breakdown of which projects would be funded first if voters renew the tax.

It also has not specified how much each individual project would cost or when all 1,700 identified projects would be completed.

Community town halls

Timeline:

The renewal referendum will appear on the November ballot in Hillsborough County.

The district is holding a series of community town halls to explain the program and answer questions.

In-person meetings are scheduled for:

Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Newsome High School

Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Gaither High School

Thursday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hillsborough High School

Virtual meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22, from noon to 1 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m., on Microsoft Teams.

More information is available on the district’s Half-Penny Promise referendum page.

District infrastructure funding

Why you should care:

The sales tax provides a dedicated source of money for repairs and improvements at Hillsborough County schools.

District officials say continued funding is needed as construction costs rise and schools face additional maintenance needs.

The referendum will determine whether the district can continue using the tax to address aging buildings, replace major systems, and make other long-term improvements.

November ballot vote

What's next:

Hillsborough County voters will decide whether to renew the half-penny sales tax for another 10 years during the November election.

The district will continue holding town halls and sharing information about completed projects, future needs, and how the money has been spent.