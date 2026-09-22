East Coast Nor'easter to send dry air to Florida as Tropical Storm Fay fades

The Brief Tropical Storm Fay is barely holding on in the far Atlantic with sustained winds of 40 mph and poses no threat to land. Meteorologists are tracking a disturbance off Africa's coast with a 30% chance of development, likely heading toward Cape Verde. A developing East Coast low-pressure nor'easter will impact the Northeast and pull dry air down to Florida.



Tropical Storm Fay continues to weaken thousands of miles out at sea as forecasters monitor two other Atlantic systems that could bring East Coast weather impacts and push dry air into Florida.

Atlantic Tropical Weather Update

What we know:

Tropical Storm Fay is barely hanging on Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds dropping to 40 mph thousands of miles away from the U.S. coast.

Forecasters say the weak storm remains a non-factor and will likely linger for just a couple more days before fading away.

Meanwhile, a new area of disturbed weather preparing to move off the African coast has a 30% chance for tropical development. Even if that system strengthens, current tracks show it will likely steer north toward the Cape Verde islands.

East Coast Nor'easter Impact

What we don't know:

Meteorologists are closely watching a third area off the U.S. East Coast, where a low-pressure system is developing.

This Nor'easter is expected to impact New England and the broader Northeast region.

While the exact intensity of the coastal system remains uncertain, the atmospheric setup will act as a force to drive much drier air all the way south into Florida.

Hurricane Polo

What we know:

The strongest storm on the planet right now is in the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Polo. One of the most rapid intensifications we have seen has brought this to near category 5 status. After peaking perhaps as strong as 175mph, it will move NW.