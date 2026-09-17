‘Lego bandit’ busted in Florida with drugs, $20K of merchandise in U-Haul van: NCSO

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The Brief A Northeast Florida retail theft ring targeting high-dollar LEGO sets was dismantled, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators charged Ronald Lorne Tipton after he allegedly rammed a police vehicle with a U-Haul during a high-speed pursuit in Fernandina Beach. Authorities recovered stolen merchandise valued at over $20,000 alongside suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl following the multi-county investigation.



Nassau County Sheriff's Office detectives said they broke up a major Florida retail theft operation after a routine Target shoplifting investigation led to a multi-county chase and drug seizure.

Florida retail theft ring

What we know:

An investigation into repeated shoplifting at the Target on State Road 200 in Yulee uncovered an organized effort targeting high-value LEGO merchandise across Northeast Florida, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators identified Ronald Lorne Tipton as a suspect after he allegedly loaded shopping carts with toy sets and fled through emergency exit doors to waiting getaway vehicles on Aug. 18, Aug. 26 and last Saturday.

Courtesy: Nassau County Sheriff's Office

According to NCSO, Tipton was spotted on Monday entering a Walmart on State Road 200, where he selected 12 LEGO sets before being confronted by asset protection staff. When an investigator located Tipton driving a U-Haul truck nearby, Tipton allegedly struck the detective's arm with the open truck door while trying to flee.

The incident sparked a pursuit through Fernandina Beach, ending near Sadler Road in a CVS parking lot where a deputy pinned the U-Haul against a tree.

According to NCSO, deputies arrested Tipton and a second suspect, Jessica Underwood, while recovering suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl from the passenger floorboard.

Courtesy: Nassau County Sheriff's Office

Stolen merchandise and charges

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed the full extent of the operation or whether additional co-conspirators were involved in the thefts across Northeast Florida. While the stolen items in Nassau County are valued at more than $3,000 and total losses across the region exceed $20,000, officials have not disclosed where the merchandise was being resold.

Northeast Florida law enforcement response

What they're saying:

Sheriff Bill Leeper highlighted the work of law enforcement partners in tracking the organized retail operation beyond a single store. "What may start as a single retail theft can sometimes uncover something much bigger," Leeper said. "Our detectives followed the evidence, connected the dots and worked with our law enforcement partners to put a suspect involved in these thefts behind bars."

Suspect criminal charges

What's next:

Tipton faces multiple charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, coordinating others in retail theft over $3,000, dealing in stolen property, possession of controlled substances and driving under the influence. Underwood was booked on unrelated drug charges as prosecutors prepare formal court filings for both suspects.