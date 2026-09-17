‘Lego bandit’ busted in Florida with drugs, $20K of merchandise in U-Haul van: NCSO
YULEE. Fla. - Nassau County Sheriff's Office detectives said they broke up a major Florida retail theft operation after a routine Target shoplifting investigation led to a multi-county chase and drug seizure.
Florida retail theft ring
What we know:
An investigation into repeated shoplifting at the Target on State Road 200 in Yulee uncovered an organized effort targeting high-value LEGO merchandise across Northeast Florida, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators identified Ronald Lorne Tipton as a suspect after he allegedly loaded shopping carts with toy sets and fled through emergency exit doors to waiting getaway vehicles on Aug. 18, Aug. 26 and last Saturday.
Courtesy: Nassau County Sheriff's Office
According to NCSO, Tipton was spotted on Monday entering a Walmart on State Road 200, where he selected 12 LEGO sets before being confronted by asset protection staff. When an investigator located Tipton driving a U-Haul truck nearby, Tipton allegedly struck the detective's arm with the open truck door while trying to flee.
The incident sparked a pursuit through Fernandina Beach, ending near Sadler Road in a CVS parking lot where a deputy pinned the U-Haul against a tree.
According to NCSO, deputies arrested Tipton and a second suspect, Jessica Underwood, while recovering suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl from the passenger floorboard.
Courtesy: Nassau County Sheriff's Office
Stolen merchandise and charges
What we don't know:
Authorities have not confirmed the full extent of the operation or whether additional co-conspirators were involved in the thefts across Northeast Florida. While the stolen items in Nassau County are valued at more than $3,000 and total losses across the region exceed $20,000, officials have not disclosed where the merchandise was being resold.
Northeast Florida law enforcement response
What they're saying:
Sheriff Bill Leeper highlighted the work of law enforcement partners in tracking the organized retail operation beyond a single store. "What may start as a single retail theft can sometimes uncover something much bigger," Leeper said. "Our detectives followed the evidence, connected the dots and worked with our law enforcement partners to put a suspect involved in these thefts behind bars."
Suspect criminal charges
What's next:
Tipton faces multiple charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, coordinating others in retail theft over $3,000, dealing in stolen property, possession of controlled substances and driving under the influence. Underwood was booked on unrelated drug charges as prosecutors prepare formal court filings for both suspects.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, which explained details of the retail theft investigation, vehicle pursuit and arrests in an official report.