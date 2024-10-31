Hit-and-run driver kills Hudson woman trying to cross US 19: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A woman is dead, and the search is on for the hit-and-run driver who killed her Wednesday night in Pasco County.

Troopers say a white, larger-style SUV with an unknown driver was traveling northbound on US 19 around 8:30 p.m. when a 59-year-old Hudson woman tried to walk across the highway south of Country Club Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV struck the woman and took off without trying to help her.

Troopers are searching for a white, larger style SUV they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Pasco County Wednesday night. Image is courtesy of FHP.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

