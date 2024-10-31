Spring Hill student struck by hit-and-run driver accused of plowing through stop sign: FHP

State troopers are searching for an accused hit-and-run driver who struck a Hernando County teen walking to school on Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown driver in a silver SUV was traveling westbound on Monarch Street around 8:30 a.m. when they ran a stop sign at the intersection of Mariner Boulevard and hit a 16-year-old boy who was walking to an area high school.

Post-collision, troopers say the driver left the scene.

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

He was taken to an area hospital for medical care.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

