Expand / Collapse search

Spring Hill student struck by hit-and-run driver accused of plowing through stop sign: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 31, 2024 1:14pm EDT
Hernando County
FOX 13 News

SPRING HILL, Fla. - State troopers are searching for an accused hit-and-run driver who struck a Hernando County teen walking to school on Thursday morning. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown driver in a silver SUV was traveling westbound on Monarch Street around 8:30 a.m. when they ran a stop sign at the intersection of Mariner Boulevard and hit a 16-year-old boy who was walking to an area high school. 

Post-collision, troopers say the driver left the scene. 

READ: ‘Gumshoe’ police work tracked down man accused of placing 2 explosive devices inside Seminole Hard Rock casino

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. 

He was taken to an area hospital for medical care. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: