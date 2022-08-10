'HITS! The Musical' to cast 22 young superstars in Tampa

A new Broadway-style show is drawing some of the most talented young superstars in the country to Tampa this week.

"HITS! The Musical" is a high energy production with singing, dancing, and performances by kids as young as eight years old and no older than 23. The show will highlight the biggest hits of all time in Pop, Country, Rock and Broadway.

After a nationwide search spanning 31 cities and 7,000 auditions, 69 made it to the callback auditions happening at the Tampa Convention Center this week. Of that pool, 22 will be cast in the show. Those chosen will earn $25,000.

"HITS! The Musical" has already booked 50 shows for its initial tour beginning March 2023, including a performance at the Straz Center in April.