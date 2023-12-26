Holiday returns and exchanges: What are store policies?

The holiday return season is officially upon us and those looking to return or exchange a gift this year will need to check their retailer’s policy closely.

Return windows for most major retailers generally run through the end of January, but they could be a lot shorter for certain items.

Here are a few deadlines for some of the major retailers:

Amazon:

Most items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 3. Apple products must be returned by Jan. 15.

Apple:

Returns on items purchased between Nov. 3 and Dec. 25 will be accepted through Jan. 8. T-Mobile-financed iPhones, however, are subject to the standard 14-day return policy.

Best Buy:

The deadline to return items purchased between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30 is Jan. 13 at Best Buy. Holiday products are subject to a 15-day return window and phones, tablets, and other smart devices have a 14-day return window.

Kohl’s:

Most returns will be accepted up to 180 days after the original purchase date, with or without a receipt. Exceptions include premium electronics, watches, and beauty products.

Macy’s:

Returns on most purchases made starting Oct. 2 will be accepted until Jan. 31. In-store returns are free. Return shipping is free for Star Reward members and $9.99 for non-members.

Target:

Returns can be made within 90 days of purchase or through Jan. 24 for electronics and entertainment items purchased between Oct.1 and Dec. 24. Apple products must be returned/exchanged within 15 days.

Walmart:

Most items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 will be accepted through Jan. 31.

Some retailers now charge shipping or restocking fees for returns dropped in the mail, so it may behoove you to take your return straight to a physical store.

If you’re making an in-person return or exchange, make sure the tags are still on the item, bring the receipt if you have one, and have your ID ready. Several retailers say they will allow exchanges or store credit for items without a receipt.