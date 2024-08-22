Holmes Beach plaza building catches fire after being struck by lightning
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A fire broke out at a building in a Holmes Beach plaza Thursday morning after it was struck by lightning during intense storms, according to police.
According to the Holmes Beach Police Department, lightning struck the Holmes Beach Business Center in the 5300 block of Gulf Drive.
Police confirmed no one was injured in the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
