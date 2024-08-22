Expand / Collapse search

Holmes Beach plaza building catches fire after being struck by lightning

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 22, 2024 11:48am EDT
Manatee County
FOX 13 News

Holmes Beach building struck by lightning in storm

A building in a Holmes Beach plaza was struck by lightning and caught on fire during intense storms in the area.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A fire broke out at a building in a Holmes Beach plaza Thursday morning after it was struck by lightning during intense storms, according to police. 

According to the Holmes Beach Police Department, lightning struck the Holmes Beach Business Center in the 5300 block of Gulf Drive. 

READ: LIVE RADAR: Morning showers, storms rolling through Tampa Bay area

Police confirmed no one was injured in the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: