Tampa woman killed after car crashes into bus stop; driver charged with DUI manslaughter: FHP
EAST LAKE-ORIENT PARK, Fla. - A 49-year-old woman was killed and a man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a sedan crashed into a woman at a bus stop Tuesday night near Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Hillsborough bus stop deadly crash
The backstory:
Troopers say the crash happened in the East Lake-Orient Park area around 7:40 p.m. on 56th Street North near Pitch Pine Circle.
According to FHP, a Chevy sedan driven by Benny Wallace, 33, was traveling south on 56th Street North when he lost control while approaching Pitch Pine Circle.
The Chevy traveled onto the shoulder, rammed a culvert and became airborne before hitting the woman at a bus stop at the northwest corner of the intersection, troopers said.
FHP said the vehicle continued and then crashed into a Toyota sedan driven by a 42-year-old Tampa man that was stopped on Pitch Pine Circle at the intersection.
The pedestrian, a Tampa woman, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital in the area, where she later died, according to FHP.
DUI manslaughter arrest
Dig deeper:
Troopers determined Wallace was impaired at the time of the crash, according to FHP. He was arrested and faces charges of DUI manslaughter and refusal to submit to testing.
The Source: The information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.