Home-invasion suspect arrested after stealing car, St. Pete police say

article

Police say they have arrested the man accused of breaking into two St. Pete homes over the weekend, assaulting two women in the process.

Derrick Malone was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a car dealership in St. Pete. He’s the man suspected in two Roser Park home invasions last Saturday.

Police say the 38-year-old homeless man forced his way into Rebecca Neisler’s home and attacked her and attempted to steal her car, before figuring out he couldn’t drive a stick shift. They say he then went to a neighboring house and threatened a woman with a sword before stealing her car.

“I’m concerned for other mothers and children because he’s targeting vulnerable women,” Neisler told FOX 13 on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS: St. Pete mom has warning for community after fighting off intruder

Police say they are investigating Malone’s role in the auto theft, home invasions, and “potentially other crimes.”

