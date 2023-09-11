Expand / Collapse search

Shore Acres home under renovation after being damaged during Hurricane Idalia catches fire: SPFR

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
Firefighters say the home was under renovation after being damaged in Hurricane Idalia. article

SHORE ACRES, Fla. - Firefighters are investigating a house fire in Shore Acres

It happened Monday around 3:15 a.m. on the 1500 block of Connecticut Ave. NE.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the fire caused significant damage to the home, which was under renovation after being damaged during Hurricane Idalia

A Shore Acres house fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say nobody was home at the time of the fire because the family who live there had relocated while their home was under renovation. 