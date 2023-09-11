Shore Acres home under renovation after being damaged during Hurricane Idalia catches fire: SPFR

article

Firefighters are investigating a house fire in Shore Acres.

It happened Monday around 3:15 a.m. on the 1500 block of Connecticut Ave. NE.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the fire caused significant damage to the home, which was under renovation after being damaged during Hurricane Idalia.

Firefighters say nobody was home at the time of the fire because the family who live there had relocated while their home was under renovation.