Governor DeSantis to sign Florida bill banning homeless people from sleeping in public

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a press conference on Wednesday that he is signing legislation that would prevent homeless people from sleeping in public without a permit.

READ: Florida House passes bill preventing homeless people from sleeping in public

HB 1365, which passed the House and Senate earlier this month, bars cities and counties from allowing people to sleep on public property without a lawful permit.

It allows for those local governments to designate certain property for sleeping or camping if the sites meet Florida Department of Children and Families standards, but those areas could only be used for one year.

READ: Lawmakers to vote on homeless sleeping ban as St. Pete neighbors see rise in issue

"If you look at 2023, one of the publications published the top 10 cities with the largest homeless populations, six of the top 10 were in one state: California," DeSantis said. "You're seeing an increase in homeless encampments throughout some of these areas."

If local governments allow illegal sleeping or camping on public property, the legislation would give residents and business owners legal standing to file civil lawsuits against them.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"Today, I'm signing HB 1365," Gov. DeSantis said. "It will help maintain and ensure that Florida's streets are clean, and that Florida's streets are safe for our residents."

The law takes effect October 1.