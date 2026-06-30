Homicide investigation underway in St. Pete, no suspect in custody: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police officers are investigating a homicide after a victim was found dead on 11th Street South on Tuesday. Investigators say they suspect foul play but have not yet made any arrests.
St. Petersburg death scene
What we know:
Police officers found a victim dead in the 5800 block of 11th Street South. The St. Petersburg Police Department stated that investigators suspect foul play in the case.
Currently, no suspects are in custody as the active investigation continues.
Homicide investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died. Officials also have not shared any details about what led up to the homicide.
The Source: The information in this story was released by he St. Petersburg Police Department.