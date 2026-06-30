Homicide investigation underway in St. Pete, no suspect in custody: Police

The Brief St. Pete police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a person dead in the 5800 block of 11th Street South. Detectives suspect foul play in the death, but no one has been arrested or taken into custody yet.



St. Petersburg police officers are investigating a homicide after a victim was found dead on 11th Street South on Tuesday. Investigators say they suspect foul play but have not yet made any arrests.

St. Petersburg death scene

What we know:

Police officers found a victim dead in the 5800 block of 11th Street South. The St. Petersburg Police Department stated that investigators suspect foul play in the case.

Currently, no suspects are in custody as the active investigation continues.

Homicide investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died. Officials also have not shared any details about what led up to the homicide.