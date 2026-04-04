Unidentified man shot, killed in Haines City Friday night: HCPD

The Brief Haines City Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting Friday evening. An unidentified Hispanic male was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to officers. Police report that the victim passed away after being transported to a local hospital.



An unidentified Hispanic man was found shot in the Charles Cove subdivision after Haines City police responded to reports of gunfire, according to officers.

What we know:

At approximately 11:48 p.m. Friday, Haines City Police Department officers were alerted to reports of gunshots at a residence in the Charles Cove subdivision.

The responding officers found an unidentified Hispanic male in his late 20s outside the residence, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Haines City Police and EMS personnel rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead after arrival, according to HCPD.

What we don't know:

Haines City detectives said that no suspects are in custody at this time and that they are actively investigating the incident.

The Haines City Police Department believes that this was an isolated incident, and they do not believe that there is any immediate danger to the public.

What's next:

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Haines City Police Department at (863) 421-3636.