Hooters manager running for mayor of Lakeland

A 24-year-old Lakelander is one of the youngest candidates ever running for mayor.

The backstory:

Kaitlin Gracie Kramer was born and raised in Lakeland.

She graduated from Bartow High School and is running for mayor because she says she wants to challenge the idea of what leadership can look like.

"It doesn't always just come with a title," said Kramer. "It comes from hard work and grit. It comes from reaching out to those in the community and listening to people first, and understanding what they think is working or what they think could be changed for the better."

Kramer is no stranger to hard work.

She's an hourly manager and bartender at Hooters. She says the job has pushed her to become the best version of herself.

"Hooters has done so much for me," said Kramer. "Hooters is the reason I own my home. I bought my house at 20-years-old. Hooters is the reason I own my car and the reason I can put myself through my education. Hooters is the reason I have a bachelor's degree in biology."

Big picture view:

Kramer says she wants to be a voice for the younger generation who may not be represented in local politics and government.

As mayor, the following issues would be her top priorities.

"Better infrastructure," said Kramer. "We've been having some issues with flooding, traffic, and roadways. I want to make sure everybody feels safe and comfortable in their home. We need to focus on our water quality issues and find ways to tackle our current issues with affordable housing."

Kramer says her mission is to listen to what the real working-class cares about.

What's next:

Kramer will be hosting a campaign rally Thursday at Hooters on US Highway 98 North starting at 6:30 p.m.

The elections for mayor and two commissioner seats will be held on November 4.