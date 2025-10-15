Lakeland World War II veteran reaches milestone before passing away

The Brief Before his passing, World War II veteran Edwin Gideons reflected on his life and service to our country with FOX 13's Mark Wilson. When the news of the Pearl Harbor attack came, Edwin didn't wait to be drafted. He saw an opportunity to not only serve his country but help out at home. Just before he passed away, family and friends came from far and wide to celebrate his 100th birthday.



World War II veteran Edwin Gideons grew up as the youngest of 11 in his family. Times were tough in the 1930s in rural Florida, so he was helping out at home as best he could long before he joined the service.

As a teen, he found opportunity in the majestic oak trees sprawled across Lacoochee, Florida.

"We would pick the moss, because it was in high demand," he said with a grin.

"The other teenagers were picking it, so I thought, why not? I'll join 'em," he told FOX 13.

Cured moss was used for mattress and furniture padding, and Edwin found a way to cure it faster than the others by pouring lime and hot water on it.

"I don't know how I figured that out, but I did, and it worked," he said with a sly grin.

Curing it faster meant that he could sell it faster and, in turn, make more money.

"I'd get four cents for the truck load. It was cheap," he said with a chuckle. "But back then money went a long way."

The backstory:

Then came news of the Pearl Harbor attack and Edwin didn't wait to be drafted. He saw another opportunity to not only serve his country but help out at home.

"So as quick as I turned 17, I hitchhiked down to Tampa and joined the Navy," Gideons said.

He sent every penny he made home to his mother.

"I made a big salary every month in the Navy – $56 a month," he said jokingly. But, that was enough to help mom.

Then, when his assignment came, perhaps rewarded for his selflessness, Gideons was stationed at the closest possible place to his hometown — Cecil Field in Jacksonville — where he became a bomber mechanic.

Dig deeper:

With little bomber training or mechanical training, he quickly became good at it and now reflects on being one of the many unsung heroes that kept the bomber and fighter pilots flying high.

"We had to be good, you know. We didn't make any mistakes, if you could help it. We hardly ever had a crash or anything," he said proudly.

A few years later, Edwin would also serve on the U.S.S. Yorktown delivering and retrieving troops to and from the Pacific region. A time on the high seas he enjoyed, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing.

"I knew quite a few that didn't make it," he said.

Then when news came of the war ending, Gideons said he and his girlfriend rejoiced and celebrated. But, that girlfriend soon made a critical mistake.

She introduced Edwin to his future wife.

What they're saying:

"She introduced my dad at a skating rink to my mom, and once he saw her, it was kind of over," Edwin's son Wayne Gideons said.

They were married 71 and three-quarter years, almost making 72.

"It was an amazing love story, really," Wayne said.

Big picture view:

Family and friends came from far and wide to celebrate his 100th birthday a few weeks ago and the admiration and appreciation only grew for all that Edwin had done for our country and his family. But sadly, just a few weeks after FOX 13's interview, he passed away.

Edwin Gideons was laid to rest on Tuesday at Linden Cemetery in Webster, Florida. He is survived by his three sons, seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

The closing chapter of a blessed life of service to country and family, rooted in the mastery of the money tree.