Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Tampa in 2024 on summer tour

Hootie & the Blowfish are hitting the road for their first full tour since 2019, and they'll be playing a show in Tampa in late 2024.

The GRAMMY-award-winning band, featuring frontman Darius Rucker and known for songs like "Only Wanna Be With You" and "Hold My Hand," will play a show at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 26, 2024.

The iconic '90s group will be playing in 43 cities as part of its summer tour with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. with presale access for Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscribers beginning November 7 at 12 p.m. For information on tickets, click here.