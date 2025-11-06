1 flown to hospital after I-75 crash in Hernando County

The Brief A person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Hernando County involving a pedestrian on I-75 Wednesday night. At around 11 p.m., crews responded to the crash on northbound I-75 at mile marker 297. All northbound lanes have since reopened Thursday morning, according to HCFR.



A person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Hernando County involving a pedestrian on I-75 Wednesday night.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, at around 11 p.m., crews responded to the crash on northbound I-75 at mile marker 297.

All northbound lanes were shut down while the person was flown from the scene. All lanes have since reopened Thursday morning, according to HCFR.

