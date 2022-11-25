How does USA advance at World Cup? We track all Group B scenarios

article

After holding England scoreless and picking up a point on Friday, the United States can guarantee its place in the Round of 16 stage with Iran on Tuesday ( 2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ) — it can also still technically win Group B.

Here we break down all the outcomes and obstacles, as Gregg Berhalter’s tenacious American squad tries to find a way through the minefield.

So, get ready to watch the scoreboard — and the all-important goal-differential.

Permutations and Scenarios:

If USA beats Iran AND England beats Wales : USA will advance to the Round of 16 as the runner-up in Group B to winners England.

If USA beats Iran AND England ties with Wales: USA will enter a tiebreaker with England for the top spot. The first tiebreaker is goal differential and England has a four-goal advantage over the Americans because of its 6-2 win over Iran. The loser of that tiebreaker will still advance.

If USA beats Iran AND England lose to Wales: USA will advance to the Round of 16 as the winners of Group B and England will advance as the runner-up.

If USA ties with OR loses to Iran AND England beats Wales: USA will be eliminated from the tournament and Iran will advance to the Round of 16 as runner-up in Group B to winners England.

If USA loses to Iran AND England ties with Wales: USA will be eliminated from the tournament and Iran will advance to the Round of 16 as the winners Group of B; England will advance as the runner-up.

If USA loses to Iran AND England loses to Wales: USA will be eliminated from the tournament and Iran will advance to the Round of 16 as the winner of Group B: England will enter a tiebreaker with Wales based on goal differential to determine the runner-up. England has a six-goal advantage on Wales.

Read more from the World Cup :