Hillsborough deputies arrest suspect in $20,000 stolen identity jewelry case
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested two months after being accused of buying $20,000 worth of jewelry using someone else’s identity in Hillsborough County.
Hillsborough County Identity Theft
What we know:
Deputies said 32-year-old Wallace Lake walked into Jared Jewelers on West Brandon Boulevard and Kay Jewelers at Brandon Exchange on May 6. Lake used someone else's identity to purchase $20,000 worth of items, but ultimate loss estimates showed he walked away with over $20,000 in jewelry.
Courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Detectives tracked Lake to Mount Vernon, New York, where officers arrested him July 14. Law enforcement officials charged Lake with second-degree grand theft and multiple fraud-related offenses.
Unanswered Case Details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not disclosed how Lake obtained the victim's personal identification information.
Officials have also not indicated whether any of the stolen jewelry has been recovered or if additional suspects were involved.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which provided details regarding the investigation, charges, and arrest.