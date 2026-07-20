Hillsborough deputies arrest suspect in $20,000 stolen identity jewelry case

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The Brief Investigators arrested a man accused of using a stolen identity to steal over $20,000 in jewelry from Hillsborough County stores. Authorities tracked the suspect to Mount Vernon, New York, where law enforcement officers took him into custody last Tuesday. The suspect faces charges of second-degree grand theft alongside multiple fraud-related offenses connected to the May incidents.



A man was arrested two months after being accused of buying $20,000 worth of jewelry using someone else’s identity in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Identity Theft

What we know:

Deputies said 32-year-old Wallace Lake walked into Jared Jewelers on West Brandon Boulevard and Kay Jewelers at Brandon Exchange on May 6. Lake used someone else's identity to purchase $20,000 worth of items, but ultimate loss estimates showed he walked away with over $20,000 in jewelry.

Courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Detectives tracked Lake to Mount Vernon, New York, where officers arrested him July 14. Law enforcement officials charged Lake with second-degree grand theft and multiple fraud-related offenses.

Unanswered Case Details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed how Lake obtained the victim's personal identification information.

Officials have also not indicated whether any of the stolen jewelry has been recovered or if additional suspects were involved.