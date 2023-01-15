How long will cold snap last? Bay Area hit by blast of winter weather

Frigid air greeted the Bay Area Sunday morning as residents woke up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but the blast of winter weather won’t last long.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadkiu says the freezing temperatures are not typical this time of year, which normally sees low temperatures in the 50s.

FOX 13 Photojournalist Omar Delgado even woke up to frost on his windshield.

Though it was 34 degrees in Lakeland Sunday morning and in the 20s up in Crystal River, Sadiku expects temperatures to climb into the 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Sadiku says the winds have settled down and skies should be clear most of the day.

Though the air will be dry on Sunday, the humidity begins to creep back in as the week goes on. As the humidity increases, so will the temperatures and the Bay Area can expect to be back in the 80s by the end of the week.