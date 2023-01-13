Shelters open, freeze watches in place as temperatures drop across Tampa Bay area

Some of the Tampa Bay area's northernmost counties are under a freeze watch through the weekend after a cold front moved southeast across Florida Friday morning.

Rain came ahead of the cold front, which also brought sustained winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts in some areas were around 35 miles per hour.

Temperatures in Tampa over the weekend to dip into the 40s

Temperatures along Pinellas County beaches were in the low 60s Friday morning, but by 4 p.m., they had dropped a full 10 degrees.

By Friday night and into Saturday morning, thermometers will read in the mid 40s. In northern parts of the Tampa Bay area, temperatures may dip into the high 30s.

Early Friday evening, the National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for parts of Citrus, Hernando, and Sumter counties through Sunday morning. Wind chill advisories were in effect for many Bay Area counties, as well.

The cold snap is expected to last through the weekend. Spring-like weather returns Tuesday with a high around 75°.

Until then, windy and cold conditions have prompted several counties to open cold weather shelters through the weekend.

Hillsborough County cold weather shelter

Hillsborough County’s cold weather shelters will be open Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14, from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning. Shelter organizers say space may be limited at some locations. The below list of shelters will only accommodate adults. Shelter information for families with children is below.

Locations:

Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park,107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center), 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

Homeless Helping Homeless, 801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602

Homeless Helping Homeless, 3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly), 8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, FL 33604 Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

Metropolitan Ministries and Generations Renewed are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Pre-registration is required by calling the numbers below. Phone lines turn on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Families in Tampa call (813) 209-1176

Families in Plant City call (813) 562-4495

Pasco County cold weather shelter

Pasco County says the Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter will be open overnight Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15. The shelter at 11611 Denton Avenue in Hudson will open each night at 6 p.m. and close at 10 a.m. the following day.

Transportation and meals will not be provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.