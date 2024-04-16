How loud is too loud? Safety Harbor businesses, neighbors clash over live music noise levels

Downtown Safety Harbor businesses and some residents are butting heads over live music noise levels. Saturday night, BarFly on Main St. received its first ever noise violation citation at 9:17 p.m. during its Reggae Night from Pinellas County deputies.

"We’re in the downtown cultural center, the epicenter of Safety Harbor’s Main Street. This stage was built for this, and you have a group of 50, and we respect their opinion, that say they don’t want any music," property owner Hooman Hamzehloui said.

Hamzehloui said it was the third time he had come into contact with deputies over the matter.

"People love that outdoor patio. It seems like dancing and listening to music is the drug of choice around here," he said.

Hamzehloui and the bar's owner launched a Change.org petition in response to the citation. As of Tuesday night, it's garnered more than 3,370 signatures.

Tom Bassano, co-owner of Bassano Cheesecake, also received a noise complaint on April 6.

"We have people in our place from one year old all the way to 93 years old and they dance," Bassano said. "I had posted on Facebook that Big Country was performing. Within two minutes, we had the complaint already and notification that she was calling the police. And she was calling up and yelling to my teenage employee on the phone."

According to the Safety Harbor Noise ordinance, it's unlawful to cause loud and raucous noise, and live music is prohibited in Downtown between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Complainants from the Saving Safety Harbor group on Facebook believe a noise ordinance with clear decibel restrictions should be in place. One year ago, supporters petitioned to create a decibel ordinance that garnered 50 signatures. It was presented to the commission and later tabled. Its advocates say they just want peace and quiet in their homes.

Meanwhile, Bassano hopes to come to a compromise instead of a decibel ordinance.

"Can we face our speakers in a different direction? Can we put up some noise absorption pads on our walls?," he said in turn. "Can they put up noise canceling curtains or blinds? Are there films they can put up on their windows? Can they do some insulation around their door?"

