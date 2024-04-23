4 suspects charged after shots fired at Tampa police during chase: TPD

article

Four suspects were arrested after they allegedly fired shots at police in Tampa during a traffic stop and then proceeded to lead TPD on a chase.

According to the Tampa Police Department, at around 8 p.m., officers in an unmarked unit saw a Nissan car traveling west on East Hannah Avenue approaching North 43rd Street, driving very fast and recklessly.

As officers attempted to get closer to the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle stopped, and its occupants fired several shots toward officers. The car then took off again at a fast pace.

Officers didn't return fire, police said, but briefly followed them in a pursuit, which ended in the area of North 53rd Street and Nancy Street where the car crashed into some bushes.

Five suspects took off, and three went into a residence in the 7600 block of Sharon Drive. TPD's K-9 unit helped officers quickly apprehend the suspects and take them into custody.

Tyce Hunter, 20, Jaden Roberts, 21, and Jerdavius Stubbs, 20, were charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and resisting officer without violence. Jamariq Travan, 21, was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

"What our officers encountered last night is another stark reminder of the dangers of working in law enforcement and I'm fortunate that each of them was able to go home to their families," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Their swift action in apprehending the suspects is another example of our unwavering dedication to keeping our city and its residents safe."

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may follow, police said.