How to minimize your exposure to arsenic found in rice

The Brief A Washington, D.C. nonprofit studied over 100 brands of rice from stores all over the country, including in Florida. The May study found the presence of the toxic heavy metal, arsenic, in all the rice samples they tested. According to Bay Area doctors, there are steps you can take to make your rice safer.



Healthy Babies, Bright Futures -- a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C. – revealed in a May study that arsenic was found in 100% of the 145 rice samples purchased and tested from stores throughout the U.S.

Some of the highest scorers of heavy metals were white rice grown in the Southeast U.S., arborio rice (risotto) from Italy, and brown rice.

Earlier this year, a different study found that brown rice contains 24% more total arsenic and 40% more inorganic arsenic than white rice.

Additionally, the May study found one in four rice samples exceeded the federal limit set for arsenic in infant rice cereal.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), long-term exposure to arsenic can lead to cancer.

Dig deeper:

The study suggests substitutes – like quinoa, farro, and barley -- which reportedly contain fewer heavy metals than rice. But it’s no secret: These alternatives can cost more.

What you can do:

Bay Area doctors told FOX 13 there are some steps you can take to make your rice safer.



"If they only knew proper ways to prepare the rice, if they knew what types of rice were better and which ones were worse, people could be minimizing their exposure right now," Dr. David Berger with Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care in Tampa said.

Aim for jasmine or basmati rice, which has significantly lower levels of heavy metal contamination, according to the study.

And whatever rice you choose, take extra care in preparing it.

"Don't just lightly rinse the rice, but in a colander or strainer, really get your hands in there and really just try to move it all around to agitate it, and let that drain off," Berger added.

The other side:

Here’s what a spokesperson for the USA Rice Federation told FOX News Digital earlier this month:

"We know that arsenic in food is alarming for many consumers and that you may have questions," the spokesperson said. "And while we do not agree that there is a public health safety issue as a result of trace amounts of arsenic in rice, we will continue to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure the U.S. rice supply meets any threshold established."