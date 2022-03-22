How to capture the perfect shots of your pet

Photographer Carol Moorhead is trying to get the perfect shot of her favorite model: Her dog Dexter.

"I have three wall portraits of him and all kinds of him on my phone", said Moorhead.

Knowing how important four-legged family members can be, she made the switch from real estate photography to pet portraits. She created her business Dog-Tog Pet Photography.

"I really connect with animals. I always have," said Moorhead. "I grew up on a farm. It's not just a dog in a yard anymore. When I was a kid, that's where dogs were. Dogs were out in the yard, but I feel like people are bringing them on their journeys and on adventures and out to dinner with them, and they've made that connection, and they've become a big part of their family."

Before she books the shoot, she gets to know her client. Moorhead said clients fill out a questionnaire that asks about their pet to help capture their personalities and make connections with the animals.

She recommended going low for dog photos.

"You want to be able to be low so that you can see through the dog's eyes and see their world, so it's not up high it's down low," said Moorhead. "I have a lanyard full of whistles and things that I use and then high-pitched noises and things like do you wanna? Do you wanna go for a walk?"

She also recommends keeping treats handy.

She photographs horses too and has a different maneuver for them.

"It's going to be like an empty water bottle that you crunch so that their ears get perked up, and they look in the direction that you want them to," said Moorhead.

She uses her business to give back. Last year, Moorhead did a book series called "Tales of the Suncoast" that supported Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

It's not always easy to get animals to strike a perfect pose, but it's always worth it.

"This I feel like I make a difference in people's lives," said Moorhead. "I'm able to capture gorgeous images of their babies."