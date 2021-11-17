How to give to Metropolitan Ministries for the holidays

The need is greater this year for Metropolitan Ministries. The non-profit is expecting to serve 42,000 families for the holidays.

The staff at Metropolitan Ministries says this increase is due to the elongated effects of COVID-19, high food costs and supply chain shortages. They say they will need a million pounds of food along with 58,000 toys.

The Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent is located at 2609 N. Rome Ave. in Tampa.

There are many ways to help. You can choose in-person donations or check the list below for your favorite online shopping site; they can send donations directly there.

Helping in-person:

For information on the Holiday Tent hours and drop off locations: https://www.metromin.org/holiday-central/drop-off-locations/

For information on hosting a drive, virtual drives and monetary donations: https://www.metromin.org/holiday-central/ways-to-give/

For information on the most needed items, how to get help and how to volunteer: https://www.metromin.org/holiday-central/

Online vendors:

Amazon holiday food wish list: For information on theholiday food wish list: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/34KG4AQ449EHT?ref_=wl_share

Amazon toy wish list: For information on thetoy wish list: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/TL6F6H0NZ19C?ref_=wl_share

Target holiday food wish list: For information on theholiday food wish list: https://www.target.com/gift-registry/gift-giver?registryId=ed112430-02c1-11ec-9fc2-bb953f881906&type=CHARITY

Target toy wish list: For information on thetoy wish list: https://www.target.com/gift-registry/gift-giver?registryId=4bf779e0-02c7-11ec-81f8-1deab5cee6f5&type=CHARITY

Walmart holiday food and toy wish list: For information on theholiday food and toy wish list: https://www.walmart.com/registry/rr/8051068c-fc2a-47c0-baf2-f0d294511e7f