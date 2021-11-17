Expand / Collapse search

How to give to Metropolitan Ministries for the holidays

By FOX 13 News Staff
Care Force
Metropolitan Ministries CEO explains the need

Tim Marks talks with Jennifer Epstein about why the need for help is so great this year -- and what you can do to pitch in.

TAMPA, Fla. - The need is greater this year for Metropolitan Ministries. The non-profit is expecting to serve 42,000 families for the holidays. 

The staff at Metropolitan Ministries says this increase is due to the elongated effects of COVID-19, high food costs and supply chain shortages. They say they will need a million pounds of food along with 58,000 toys. 

The Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent is located at 2609 N. Rome Ave. in Tampa.

There are many ways to help. You can choose in-person donations or check the list below for your favorite online shopping site; they can send donations directly there.

Helping in-person:

Online vendors:

Metropolitan Ministries gives 'hope' by making emergency food boxes for families in need

With the recent opening of the Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent, the need is great for both donations and volunteers. For one volunteer, she made it her life to give hope. She is a volunteer leader who has helped make some of the 109,000 food boxes that have been distributed over the past two years. Each box serves a family of four.