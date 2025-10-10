Crash slowed traffic to a crawl on Howard Frankland Bridge during rush hour

The Brief Traffic is flowing again on southbound I-275 after being brought to a near standstill during rush hour. The traffic was bumper to bumper due to a crash and debris in the roadway. The details of the crash are unclear.



Traffic is flowing southbound again on the Howard Frankland Bridge after being at a near standstill during rush hour on Friday morning.

What we know:

The traffic was bumper to bumper due to a crash and debris in the roadway.

Southbound traffic was backed up to about Howard Avenue, but as of 9 a.m., it was flowing again.

What we don't know:

The details of the crash are unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.