Crash slowed traffic to a crawl on Howard Frankland Bridge during rush hour
TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic is flowing southbound again on the Howard Frankland Bridge after being at a near standstill during rush hour on Friday morning.
What we know:
The traffic was bumper to bumper due to a crash and debris in the roadway.
Southbound traffic was backed up to about Howard Avenue, but as of 9 a.m., it was flowing again.
What we don't know:
The details of the crash are unclear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
