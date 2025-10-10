Expand / Collapse search

Crash slowed traffic to a crawl on Howard Frankland Bridge during rush hour

Updated  October 10, 2025 9:06am EDT
Tampa
The Brief

    • Traffic is flowing again on southbound I-275 after being brought to a near standstill during rush hour. 
    • The traffic was bumper to bumper due to a crash and debris in the roadway.
    • The details of the crash are unclear.

TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic is flowing southbound again on the Howard Frankland Bridge after being at a near standstill during rush hour on Friday morning. 

What we know:

The traffic was bumper to bumper due to a crash and debris in the roadway.

Southbound traffic was backed up to about Howard Avenue, but as of 9 a.m., it was flowing again. 

What we don't know:

The details of the crash are unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 Jennifer Epstein's traffic report. 

