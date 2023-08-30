Howard Frankland Bridge, Sunshine Skyway closed due to Idalia; full list

Several key bridges and roadways around the Tampa Bay area are closed Wednesday morning due to winds or flooding as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall to our north.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed, a common occurrence during storms. Florida Highway Patrol typically closes the span when winds hit 40mph.

The Howard Frankland Bridge across Tampa Bay is closed in both directions.

The eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are closed.

A vehicle drives through flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports "much of" Gulf Boulevard is closed due to flooding.

Roosevelt Blvd. to Gandy Blvd. is closed.

The three bridges around Treasure Island are closed.

The Cortez Bridge in Manatee County is closed.

All access to Clearwater Beach is also closed -- even with barrier access permits. The city says residents can leave the beach, but people cannot get there via Memorial Causeway or Sand Key. Fire rescue crews say they are seeing flooding in beach areas and elsewhere in the city.

Stay with FOX 13 for updates.

