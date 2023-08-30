Howard Frankland Bridge, Sunshine Skyway closed due to Idalia; full list

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 6:53 AM EDT until WED 7:30 AM EDT, Hardee County, Highlands County, Polk County
9
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:08 AM EDT until WED 11:06 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:53 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Citrus County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sumter County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Howard Frankland Bridge, Sunshine Skyway closed due to Idalia; full list

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hurricane Idalia
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG - Several key bridges and roadways around the Tampa Bay area are closed Wednesday morning due to winds or flooding as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall to our north.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed, a common occurrence during storms. Florida Highway Patrol typically closes the span when winds hit 40mph.

The Howard Frankland Bridge across Tampa Bay is closed in both directions.

The eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are closed.

GettyImages-1648150417.jpg

A vehicle drives through flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports "much of" Gulf Boulevard is closed due to flooding.

Roosevelt Blvd. to Gandy Blvd. is closed.

The three bridges around Treasure Island are closed.

The Cortez Bridge in Manatee County is closed. 

All access to Clearwater Beach is also closed -- even with barrier access permits. The city says residents can leave the beach, but people cannot get there via Memorial Causeway or Sand Key. Fire rescue crews say they are seeing flooding in beach areas and elsewhere in the city.  

Featured

Hurricane Idalia Updates: Storm causes flooding, damage in Bay Area
article

Hurricane Idalia Updates: Storm causes flooding, damage in Bay Area

Hurricane Idalia may not have made a direct hit on the Bay Area, but it did cause damage as it passed by on the west coast.

Stay with FOX 13 for updates.
 