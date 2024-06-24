Hulk Hogan’s son pleads guilty to DUI following last year's Clearwater arrest: Court records

A judge suspended the license of Nick Bollea, the son of famed wrestler Hulk Hogan, and sentenced him to probation, following an arrest in Clearwater last year.

On Friday, Bollea pleaded guilty to DUI and violating the ‘Move Over’ law.

In addition to having his license suspended for a year and being placed on a 12-month probation, which he can ask to be reduced after six months, the judge ordered Bollea to do 100 hours of community service, attend a DUI course, and pay a fine. Bollea is also not permitted to be around alcohol, bars, or clubs.

Police said they pulled 33-year-old Bollea over last November because he sped past officers who were conducting a separate traffic stop nearby.

In bodycam footage from the arrest, an officer can be heard asking Bollea if he had been drinking because the officer said he could smell it on his breath.

Nick Bollea was arrested for DUI in Nov. 2023. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department.

Bollea said he had alcohol on his breath because he was kissing his girlfriend.

"Is that what you’re going to go with?" the officer asked.

The officer can be heard asking Bollea to take a breathalyzer test and as Bollea appeared to be weighing whether to take the test, his famed wrestler dad, Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, arrived at the scene.

Upon his arrival, Hogan stated that he was going to contact an attorney.

Nick Bollea mugshot. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

The November incident wasn’t Bollea's first brush with the law. According to FOX News, he was sentenced to eight months in jail in 2008 after pleading no contest to charges of reckless driving involving serious bodily injury stemming from a car collision in 2007 when he was 17.

Clearwater police said Bollea was racing his father's 1998 Toyota Supra against a Dodge Viper when the car Bollea was driving struck a curb, spun across two lanes of traffic and slammed rear-end first into a palm tree.

His passenger, John Graziano, a 22-year-old Marine who served in Iraq, was critically injured.

