Hulk Hogan helps rescue 17-year-old inside flipped car in Tampa

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan helped rescue a 17-year-old girl from a flipped car in Tampa Sunday night.

Hogan‘s wife, Sky Daily, posted about the accident on Facebook, writing, "Last night we left dinner in Tampa. We saw a car flipped in front of us. I truly admire my husband Hulk Hogan and good buddy Jake Rask for springing into action."

The Tampa Police Department confirmed the crash was on the Veterans Expressway at exit 2A towards Clearwater.

READ: 'Total surrender and dedication to Jesus': Watch Hulk Hogan get baptized in Florida

The two men – Hogan and friend Jake seen in pictures by TMZ – pulled the teenage girl from the wreckage. Hogan tweeted that without a knife to puncture the airbags, he used a ballpoint pen to free the girl from the upside-down car. He goes on to say "thank you God, all is well".

Hulk Hogan attends a New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on December 08, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Wife Sky Daily writing the teen girl was "unscathed, just really rattled, which was a miracle." The cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to Tampa police.

One comment online read: "Imagine flipping your car, and the first thing you hear is ‘you all right, brother?!’" – a nod to the famous wrestler, who lives in the Tampa Bay area.

Fellow Good Samaritan Jake Rask was with Hogan on Sunday night. FOX 13 spoke with him about the act of being a real-life superhero teamed up with Hulk Hogan.

He messaged us: "We are just glad she’s OK, and God put us there at the right time."

Hogan, putting his WWE expertise to good use this weekend, and as he might say, a true "brother" helping another.