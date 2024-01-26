Video: Hulk Hogan’s son arrested for DUI as famed wrestler shows up to traffic stop: ‘You good Bubba?’

Wrestler Hulk Hogan, who was portrayed as an overprotective father on his reality show ‘Hogan Knows Best,’ continues to keep an eye on his now-grown children, even showing up to his son’s DUI arrest in Clearwater in November.

In recently released bodycam video, Hogan’s son, Nick Bollea, can be seen speaking with a law enforcement officer who claims he pulled over the 33-year-old man because he sped past police who were conducting a separate traffic stop nearby.

The bodycam footage, which has been redacted and edited, shows a police officer approaching the vehicle and instructing Nick Hogan to exit the truck, before conducting a field sobriety test on him.

READ: Hulk Hogan helps rescue 17-year-old inside flipped car in Tampa

During the test, Hogan denies that he is under the influence of alcohol when questioned by the police officer, who notes, "I can smell it on your breath."

Nick Bollea was arrested for DUI in Nov. 2023. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department.

Hogan responds that he had alcohol on his breath because he was kissing his girlfriend.

"Is that what you’re going to go with?" the officer asked?

The officer can be heard asking Bollea to take a breathalyzer test and as Bollea appeared to be weighing whether to take the test, his famed wrestler dad, Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, arrived at the scene.

READ: 'Total surrender and dedication to Jesus': Watch Hulk Hogan get baptized in Florida

Upon learning that his son was being arrested for DUI, Hogan said he was going to contact a lawyer.

Hulk Hogan showed up as his son was being arrested for DUI. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department.

The elder Hogan can be seen speaking with an officer about how his son would be processed, before asking to speak with him directly.

"You good Bubba?…You okay?" Hogan can be heard asking his son.

READ: Hulk Hogan's son arrested for DUI in Clearwater: CPD

This isn't Bollea's first brush with the law. According to FOX News, he was sentenced to eight months in jail in 2008 after pleading no contest to charges of reckless driving involving serious bodily injury stemming from a car collision in 2007 when he was 17.

Nick Bollea mugshot. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Clearwater police said Bollea was racing his father's 1998 Toyota Supra against a Dodge Viper when the car Bollea was driving struck a curb, spun across two lanes of traffic, and slammed rear-end first into a palm tree.

His passenger, John Graziano, a 22-year-old Marine who served in Iraq, was critically injured.