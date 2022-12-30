Hundreds of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian up for auction at Florida salvage yard

article

Along with homes and businesses, Hurricane Ian also damaged countless number of boats. Now, hundreds of them are going on sale.

According to WINK News, it will take place at Cooper Capital Specialty Salvage along Burnt Shore Road in Charlotte County. Hundreds are up for auction.

"Every time we drove by, there’s more and more boats out here, more and more boats," said Christopher Beucher, who is interested in purchasing one. "I’ve picked up a few tricks on, you know, how to save money, basically, so I learned how to fiberglass boats by doing it myself and small engines and motors through my father."

The salvage yard is open Thursday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can learn more about the closed-bid auction by clicking here.