Hundreds of families line up for Pinellas Park food giveaway as costs continue to soar

Hundreds of families lined up to take advantage of a fresh food giveaway in Pinellas Park on Friday as costs continued to soar nationwide.

Pinellas County commissioners partnered with the St. Petersburg Free Clinic for the event, which ran out of supplies in about 75 minutes.

"I know a lot of the folks you're seeing in the line today, you can tell when you talk to them, it's their first time in one of these lines," said Commissioner Charlie Justice. "Everyone's feeling the pinch on all their costs. So if you can cut your grocery bill in half this week or eliminate it, that's a nice helping hand when people need it."

People began lining up at 7:30 a.m. for the drive-thru giveaway. Rows of cars could be seen snaking through England Brothers Park. Organizers expected to be able to help as many as 400 families.

This comes as May inflation rose to its highest level in 40 years, fueled largely by gas and food costs. Gas prices, also eclipsed $5 a gallon nationwide for the first time.