Tracking Debby: When will heavy downpours end in the Tampa Bay Area?

Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida as a category 1 hurricane around 7 a.m. on Monday.

The storm will continue to bring life-threatening storm surge to the Big Bend area with flooding impacts spanning across Florida and the southeast.

Rainfall totals have promoted flash flood warnings for everybody along the coast. In Manatee County, rainfall totals reached 14 inches.

When did Debby become a hurricane?

Tropical Depression Four formed off the coast of Cuba. It became Tropical Storm Debby on Saturday after reaching maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The storm became a category 1 hurricane before it made landfall on Monday morning. Debby had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph when it hit Florida near Steinhatchee.

The storm was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

When will storms end in the Tampa Bay Area?

According to FOX 13 News Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, heavy downpours will continue to soak the area on Monday.

"This is what we call training, as you're getting this rain over and over again in the same spots, so the inches of rain will accumulate," explained Osterberg.

He says waves of rain will move through the area and Monday afternoon when they'll subtly become less and less. It will take about 12 to 18 hours for things to dry out.

"After today, then we will really start to quiet and calm things down," said Osterberg.

Wind gusts are also expected to calm down throughout Monday.

