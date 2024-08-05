Photo Gallery: Hurricane Debby blasts Tampa with heavy rain, flooding

As Hurricane Debby roared by the Tampa Bay area on the Gulf Coast on its way for landfall in Florida's Big Bend, it left flooding and storm surge in its wake.

Here are photos FOX 13 crews and viewers are gathering from the aftermath of Hurricane Debby.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A firetruck flooded out in Largo

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Shore Acres - a neighborhood that typically experiences flooding during major storms - saw more flooding from Hurricane Debby

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Mariner's Cove in Clearwater saw flooding from Debby

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sarasota residents were evacuated following historic rainfall in the area

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Flooding in Sarasota (Photo Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department)

A roof tore off a home in Bradenton