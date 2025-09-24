Hurricane Gabrielle begins to weaken as 2 strong waves in Atlantic show signs of development

The Brief Hurricane Gabrielle is starting to weaken. FOX 13 meteorologists are watching two systems in the Atlantic that show signs of development. FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg stressed that the systems will not enter the Gulf and will not hit the west coast of Florida, but will likely cause strong surf and high waves off the east coast of Florida by the end of the weekend.



Two strong waves in the Atlantic Ocean are showing signs of development as Hurricane Gabrielle begins to weaken.

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Gabrielle was a Category 3 storm, but it is expected to weaken to a Category 1 storm by 2 a.m. on Friday.

It was located at 35.6°N 51.5°W, as of 5 a.m.

The storm was moving east-northeast at 25 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour.

What's next:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Hurricane Gabrielle will hit the Azores, which are volcanic islands in the North Atlantic Ocean, before the remnants of the storm impact Portugal by the end of the weekend.

Osterberg is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic that could develop and move northwest.

He notes that a cold front is approaching the Southeastern United States. It won’t drop the temperatures in Florida, but it may drop the humidity level a bit.

As the two systems approach the United States, the cold front will help them turn north.

Osterberg says one of the systems will likely impact Bermuda before making the turn to the north. He added that where it turns north is critical because if it turns north and is close to the Florida coast, it will likely impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina. However, if it is east of the Bahamas when it turns north, it could miss land completely.

Osterberg said when two storms as this close together, one of them is usually stronger and they will interact with each other. He does say that the two will not merge to form a superstorm.

He added that a minimum, there will be high waves and high surf off the Florida coast late this weekend and early into next week.

Osterberg stressed that the systems will not enter the Gulf and will not hit the west coast of Florida.