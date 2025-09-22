Hurricane Gabrielle gaining strength, NHC watching 2 more tropical waves over Atlantic

The Brief Hurricane Gabrielle is gaining strength over the Atlantic and could soon become a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is also watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic for possible development. It is too early to project the potential impacts either of the waves may bring.



The tropics are waking up as summer gives way to fall, with the National Hurricane Center watching two more tropical waves for possible development as Hurricane Gabrielle intensifies over the warm Atlantic waters.

Hurricane Gabrielle's track

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Gabrielle was located at 30.0N and 62.5W with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

The Category 1 hurricane is moving north-northwest at 10 mph.

FOX 13 meteorologists say the storm is expected to continue strengthening over the next few days, likely becoming a major hurricane early this week.

Gabrielle will pass over 100 miles east of Bermuda. There is high confidence in its eventual turn northeastward towards the North Atlantic and far away from the United States.

Swells generated by Gabrielle will continue to affect Bermuda and parts of the U.S. east coast, creating life-threatening surf and rip-current conditions in some spots.

More tropical activity

Behind Gabrielle, there are two tropical waves the NHC is currently monitoring, each with rising development chances.

The disturbance that sits farther east now has a 70% chance of development in the next seven days. So far, models forecasting this wave have overwhelmingly kept it away from Florida.

Another disturbance to the west has seen its odds of development climb to 40%. There are not as many weather models supporting the development of this wave. However, it would be forming much closer to the U.S. than the eastern wave and should be monitored for potential impacts, especially as it pulls north.

A combination of dry air and wind shear are making it difficult for a tropical depression or storm to organize in the short term.

While both systems need to be watched closely this week, the NHC has stated the eastward wave is more likely to form. That area appears to be more conducive for storm development over the next several days.

It is too early to project the potential impacts either of these waves may bring.

The next name on our 2025 storm naming list would be Humberto.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.