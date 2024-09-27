Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Helene: Courtney Campbell Causeway's WB lanes reopen after 'wind-whipped waves' cause closure

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 27, 2024 9:01pm EDT
Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Courtney Campbell Causeway's westbound lanes reopened Friday evening after hurricane-force winds from Hurricane Helene made their way through the Tampa Bay area.

The westbound lanes closed around 5 p.m. Thursday because of high winds and storm surge.

The eastbound lanes are still closed at this time. 

Initially, police closed the eastbound lanes of the causeway around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday due to "wind-whipped" waves from the storm crashing onto the road. 

