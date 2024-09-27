Hurricane Helene: Courtney Campbell Causeway's WB lanes reopen after 'wind-whipped waves' cause closure
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Courtney Campbell Causeway's westbound lanes reopened Friday evening after hurricane-force winds from Hurricane Helene made their way through the Tampa Bay area.
READ: Hurricane Helene: Florida impacts continue as storm moves away
The westbound lanes closed around 5 p.m. Thursday because of high winds and storm surge.
The eastbound lanes are still closed at this time.
Initially, police closed the eastbound lanes of the causeway around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday due to "wind-whipped" waves from the storm crashing onto the road.
